Greek women face discrimination in workplace

7 July 2023 19:30 (UTC+04:00)

Women in Greece face discrimination in their working environment, according to a survey conducted by the Federation of Hellenic Enterprises on Thursday, Azernews reports, citing Yeni Shafak.

Specifically, the survey found that working women in Greece are paid less and hold a lower representation in high-ranking positions.

Greek women’s average gross salaries for a full-time job ranged at 1,115 euros ($1,213) while that of men ranged at 1,284 euros ($1396), 13% less for women.

Additionally, 53% of the enterprises have no or very little participation of female representation in their boards, while 11% do not trust women in charge of any position.

“Equality at work is, apart from a regulatory obligation (in Greece, Europe, and internationally), primarily a matter of justice. The problem of gender inequality in our country, despite the progress achieved in recent years, remains significant. Today, Greece is at 53% of the general equality index based on the European Observatory for Gender Equality, compared to 68% of the average in the EU,” the survey said.

According to the survey, working women in Greece account for 47.6% (2022 figures), but they have a significantly higher unemployment rate (64.2%).

Even though 9 out of 10 enterprises stated that gender equality was important, 83% showed no goal toward providing equal working conditions.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz