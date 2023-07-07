Marble head found in Rome's Piazza Augusto Imperatore

7 July 2023 23:50 (UTC+04:00)

Archaeologists excavating in Rome's Piazza Augusto Imperatore have found an intact marble head, Rome Mayor Roberto Gualtieri announced on Facebook, Azernews reports, citing ANSA.

"Rome continues to return precious testimonies of its past: a splendid marble head, intact, has just been found during the works underway in Piazza Augusto Imperatore, overseen by the City Superintendent's office for Cultural Heritage," said Gualtieri.

"Archaeologists and restorers are now busy cleaning and studying the find," he added.

The gathered hair and delicate features would suggest the marble head is of a young woman.

Piazza Augusto Imperatore is the site of the Mausoleum built by the Roman Emperor Augustus in 28 BC and of the Ara Pacis Augustae, or Altar of Augustan Peace, consecrated in 9 BC to honor of the return four years previously of the emperor from military campaigns in Gaul and Spain.

The square has been the subject of excavations and urban requalification projects for many years.

