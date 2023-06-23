Soccer: Italy lose 1-2 to France in 1st Euro U21 group match

23 June 2023 23:55 (UTC+04:00)

Italy lost 1-2 to France in their first group D match of the Uefa European Under-21 Championship at the Cluj Arena in Romania on Thursday, Azernews reports, citing ANSA.

The Azzurini coached by Paolo Nicolato failed to take full advantage of the weak French defence, while the lack of VAR and goal-line technology saw their equaliser not given.

The team's next group D match will be against Switzerland on Sunday.

