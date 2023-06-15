Two large retail chains to sell only paper bags in Issyk-Kul region

15 June 2023 08:30 (UTC+04:00)

A meeting was held with representatives of Globus and Frunze hypermarket chains, Azernews reports, citing 24.kg.

The parties discussed the requirements of the presidential decree on a ban on the use and sale of plastic film bags in the resort and recreational zone of Issyk-Kul region. It will come into force on June 21, 2023.

"Entrepreneurs reported that work is underway to replace bags made of polymer film with paper and textile ones," the report says.

Earlier, Sadyr Japarov signed a decree on urgent measures to preserve the ecology of Issyk-Kul lake. The relevant committee of the Parliament approved in the second reading the draft law on limiting the circulation of plastic film bags in the territory of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Some time later, at a meeting of the Committee on Budget, Economic and Fiscal Policy of the Parliament, deputy Dastan Bekeshev drew the attention of officials to the fact that the decree signed by the head of state was not implemented. The Cabinet of Ministers said that the ban would be introduced in stages.

---

