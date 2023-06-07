Georgian, French top lawmakers review cooperation, EU integration

7 June 2023 22:40 (UTC+04:00)

Deepening the relations between Georgia and France in fields including culture, education and trade was discussed on Wednesday in a meeting between the Georgian Parliament Speaker Shalva Papuashvili and Yaël Braun-Pivet, the President of the French National Assembly, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.ge.

Papuashvili, who is on a visit to Paris with a Georgian Parliamentary delegation, highlighted the importance of France's support in the process of Georgia's European integration, the press office of the Georgian Parliament said.

He also reviewed the role of the domestic lawmaking body in the process of implementing the EU conditions for granting the country the membership candidate status later this year, and the country’s progress in this regard.

The officials also discussed security challenges in the Black Sea region and “current political developments” in Georgia, the legislative body added.

Braun-Pivet expressed her “strong” support for Georgia's sovereignty, territorial integrity and European aspirations at the meeting.

