Saudi general dies trying to save his drowning son in Khobar’s Half Moon Bay

29 May 2023 22:35 (UTC+04:00)

A Saudi Brigadier General died while trying to save his drowning son in the Half Moon Bay in Khobar in the Kingdom’s Eastern Province, local media reported on Monday, Azernews reports, citing Al Arabiya.

Salim bin Musil al-Sahli drowned, the reports said, without mentioning the condition of his son.

Dozens of people in Saudi Arabia offered their prayers to the late soldier online.

Funeral prayers were held in a mosque in his neighborhood on Saturday, according to the reports.

---

