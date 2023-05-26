Gazprom denies reports of takeover of Türkiye’s national gas firm

26 May 2023 19:25 (UTC+04:00)

Russian energy company Gazprom on Thursday denied Turkish media reports that it was in negotiation to acquire the Turkish Petroleum Pipeline Corporation (BOTAS), Azernews reports, Anadolu Agency.

"The information disseminated in a number of Turkish media about alleged negotiations or intentions regarding the transfer of the Turkish company BOTAS to Gazprom's management is completely untrue," the Russian gas giant said in a statement.

BOTAS also refuted the allegations, saying that “the report about the sale or transfer of BOTAS, Türkiye's leading public institution in the energy sector, to any country or company, including Gazprom, are baseless.”

---

