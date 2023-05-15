Cyclone Mocha leaves trail of destruction in southeastern Bangladesh

15 May 2023 19:40 (UTC+04:00)

In the biggest storm to hit the Bay of Bengal in over a decade, cyclone Mocha ripped through Myanmar and southeastern Bangladesh on Sunday, leaving a trail of destruction, Azernews reports citing Xinhua.

The cyclone, packing winds of up to 200 mph, brought destructive winds and a devastating storm surge particularly in Bangladesh's southeastern Cox's Bazar district and its offshore island.

Shaheen Imran, Cox's Bazar district's deputy commissioner and district magistrate, told Xinhua that the cyclone damaged houses and crops, and uprooted trees.

According to the official, "at least 12,000 houses were destroyed fully or partially in the cyclone in Cox's Bazar."

He further said they are collecting information through official channels from the affected remote areas on the loss of life and damage to property.

Also, hundreds of makeshift shelters were damaged in camps of Bangladesh's Cox's Bazar district housing nearly 1 million Rohingya refugees from Myanmar.

Officials said there were no report of casualties from the cyclone in the affected areas.

