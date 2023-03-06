Georgian PM leaves for Berlin to launch ITB Berlin tourism fair with Georgia as Host Country

6 March 2023 08:46 (UTC+04:00)

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili, along with the delegation, left on Sunday for Berlin to launch 2023 ITB Berlin, the world’s leading travel trade show, Azernews reports citing Agenda.

Garibashvili, as the head of the Host Country of the exhibition, will address the audience at the official opening ceremony on Monday, the day before the start of the exhibition, the Government Administration said.

About 2,500 guests will be involved in the opening show under the heading “Infinite Georgian Culture - From the Beginnings of Viticulture to Modern Avant-garde Art”.

ITB Berlin is set to run between March 7-9 in the German capital.

