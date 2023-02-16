Turkmenistan, Sweden discuss co-op within framework of international organizations

16 February 2023 19:13 (UTC+04:00)

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Vepa Hajiyev held a meeting with the newly appointed Ambassador of Sweden to Turkmenistan (with residence in Stockholm) Thomas Danestad.

During the meeting, the Turkmen side accepted copies of the Ambassador's credentials. In addition, they discussed priority areas of bilateral cooperation and issues of interaction within the framework of international and regional organizations.

The diplomats also expressed the need to expand inter-parliamentary cooperation, and also stressed the need to intensify cooperation to expand trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian cooperation by creating new mechanisms of interaction.

At the end of the meeting, the parties reaffirmed their commitment to further expand multifaceted cooperation in various areas of mutual interest.\

Meanwhile, Turkmenistan and Sweden established diplomatic relations in 1992. At the moment, the countries are striving to develop cooperation both within the framework of international organizations and at the interstate level.

