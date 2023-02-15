Hungarian company plans to build poultry enterprises in Uzbekistan

15 February 2023 23:14 (UTC+04:00)

Hungarian Bonofarm Group expressed interest in building poultry enterprises in Uzbekistan’s Tashkent and Samarkand regionsю

The matter was discussed between Uzbek Minister of Agriculture Aziz Voitov and representatives of the Tashkent region khokimiyat (local government), with the delegation of Bonofarm Group company, headed by the company’s Executive Director Attila Csányi.

According to the ministry, the Hungarian delegation was in Uzbekistan on February 5-9 and got acquainted with the activities of operating poultry farms in the Tashkent region and inspected three plots of land in the Ohangaron district of the region.

The message said that the Hungarian company plans to build a poultry complex worth $400 million on the inspected land plots. The complex will include 10 poultry farms, a slaughter farm (25 hectares), a feed production plant (10 hectares), an incubation farm (5 hectares), and a farm for raising chickens (10 hectares).

To date, some 16 joint ventures with the participation of Hungarian capital are operating in Uzbekistan. Uzbekistan, besides Bonofarm Group, also developing investment projects with leading Hungarian companies such as KITE, Meditop, Gedeon Richter, MOL Group, and others in energy, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, and production of medical equipment, and plastic products.

---

