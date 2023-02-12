Jean-Christophe Buisson multiplied by zero - the story of a French Islamophobe

12 February 2023 09:59 (UTC+04:00)

By Mehdi Ahmadzada

November 11, 1986. A mass demonstration of students began in Paris, on the left bank of the Seine River, in the Latin Quarter (Quartier latin de Paris), where the old building of the Sorbonne University is located. They took to the streets in protest at a bill put forward by Alain Devaquet, Minister of Higher Education and Research in the government of Prime Minister Jacques Chirac.

The bill noted that universities would be granted greater autonomy, as well as free determination of prices for registration, admission conditions would be in the form desired by the university, etc. This led to the legitimate discontent of the students. Weeks of protests culminated on the night of 5-6 December. As a result of French police brutality, Malik Oussekine, a student of Algerian origin, was beaten to death. Paul Bayzelon, who was with him at the time, wanted to help his friend, but police batons prevented him from doing so.

On December 8, Prime Minister Jacques Chirac was forced to accept the resignation of Alain Devaquet and withdraw the bill amid student protests that swept the country. The court, in turn, issued a decision to prosecute two police officers directly involved in the murder.

The students paid tribute to Malik Oussekine by laying flowers in front of the building where he was beaten to death and condemned the police violence.

On August 5, 2019. Thirty-two years and eight months after the assassination of Malik Oussekine, Jean-Christophe Buisson, deputy director of the French newspaper Le Figaro, on the air of the radio program "Remaking the World" on RTL, was talking nonsense about the fact that Malik died because of " insulin problems”. His words angered the public. As a result, a day later he was forced to apologize.

"The court has ruled on this issue and I do not intend to contest it," Buisson wrote on his Twitter.

At this time, one of the users of social networks mentioned a post by Buisson, where he condemns the murder of Oussekine. As a result, it became clear what a perverted and slippery type Jean-Christophe is.

This creature, who calls himself a journalist and constantly violates the principles of journalism and turns a well-known magazine like Figaro into his deceitful mouthpiece, does not respect the decisions made by the court of his country, that is, his state (judicial decisions are issued on behalf of the state). We demand that he be fair and not falsify the facts. We expect compliance with generally recognized international norms.

According to Buisson, it turned out that the fact that the killing of a Muslim in the violence of the French police was normal. It is not surprising, because after all Buisson is an Islamophobe. Malik Oussekine was just another victim on the list of 1.5 million Algerians killed during the 132 years of French colonial rule. He is just a change in statistics.

This was not Buisson's first or last defection. Like the wind of Paris, which Mayor Hidalgo turned into a dump, he knows how to blow in the right direction and cool those who feed him. That is why, when he talks about himself, he does not forget to refer to the norms and principles of international law.

On March 23, 2014, Buisson published an article in Le Figaro, entitled "Belgrade: 15 years after the bombing, the Serbs do not forget".

As the title suggests, the essence of the article is that NATO forces, including France, bombed Yugoslavia and the Serbs have not forgotten this. Surprisingly, Buisson suddenly turns into an expert in international law and declares that the operation is contrary to international law.

"This humanitarian-military operation violates many international conventions and is contrary to laws (for example, Article 2 of the UN Charter - a ban on the use of force against the political independence and territorial integrity of the country, or NATO's own Charter, which allows the use of force only in the event of an attack on any ally country )".

Please note that this Islamophobe, who indirectly justifies the killing of Muslims in different parts of the world, justifies non-Muslims with a bloody nose almost by the UN Charter.

His slipperiness and instability add emphasis to his psychological portrait. I wonder where the roots of Buisson's fraud go? Maybe, you should bend under the Pont Alexandre III in Paris, where he often visits? After all, Jean-Christophe likes a drunken lifestyle, he is an alcoholic. Maybe he got a head injury while drunk crawling under a bridge? Who knows!

Maybe lies and falsehood are inherent in him at the genetic level? Can fraud be hereditary? When we closely get acquainted with the life and work of our "hero", we once again become witnesses of how big a role genetics plays in a person's life.

On April 6, 2013, journalist Jerome Dupuis published an article criticizing Le Figaro, where he also touched on Patrick Buisson (Jean-Christophe's father). In the material, Dupuis argued extensive plagiarism of Jean-Louis Aruel's book “The True Genius of Christianity”.

Father Buisson wrote that "when religion is no longer present in a person, his religious potential remains. He becomes open to other investments" (Quand l'homme cesse d'être un être de Religios, son Potential de Religiosity, son besoin de croire n' en sont pas pour autant amenés à disparaître, Ils se trouvent disponibles pour d'autres Investments). The idea was stolen from another author and Patrick used it on his behalf to talk about how the void in human spirituality must be filled with something. Most likely, he came to this conclusion when he saw that the moral vacuum in his son was filled with Islamophobic ideas.

French writer Honore de Balzac once said: "There are people who look like zero. They always need a number in front of them."

Meanwhile, the son of Buisson, with his Islamophobic and hateful lies, continues to push the Armenian community to its exact assessment, to put any number after zero. Or to zero - at the best option. But the realities are such that that figure is placed not before zero, but after. And this could not change the very essence of the "journalist". Mathematics has long proven that any number multiplied by zero is equal to zero.

Translated by Qabil Ashirov

Edited by Farid Qalbinur