Iranian currency rates for January 24

24 January 2023 23:18 (UTC+04:00)

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on January 24.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 15 currencies increased and 20 have decreased in price, compared to January 23.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 45,623 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on January 24 Iranian rial on January 23 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 51,937 52,041 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,487 45,642 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,101 4,080 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,277 4,288 1 Danish krone DKK 6,133 6,129 1 Indian rupee INR 516 519 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 137,490 136,986 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 18,170 18,291 100 Japanese yens JPY 32,138 32,428 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,365 5,364 1 Omani rial OMR 109,086 109,077 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,377 31,398 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 27,200 27,189 1 South African rand ZAR 2,444 2,451 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,233 2,238 1 Russian ruble RUB 609 616 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,877 2,878 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 29,501 29,188 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,704 111,704 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,829 31,827 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 39,980 39,761 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,154 1,148 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 32,215 32,402 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,812 8,829 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,190 6,195 100 Thai baths THB 128,086 128,469 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,755 9,800 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 34,132 34,145 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 45,623 45,593 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,091 9,080 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,882 15,794 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,794 2,783 1 Afghan afghani AFN 472 473 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,785 16,634 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,689 24,689 100 Philippine pesos PHP 77,005 77,105 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,094 4,099 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,033 12,023

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 333,406 rials, and the price of $1 is 306,930 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 309,585 rials, and the price of $1 is 285,000 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 444,000-447,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 483,000-486,000 rials.

---

