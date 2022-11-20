Polling station opens in Baku for Kazakh presidential polls

20 November 2022 12:59 (UTC+04:00)

A polling station opened in Baku for the presidential election in Kazakhstan, Azernews reports.

The voting is conducted by precinct election commission No. 262 at the Kazakh embassy in Baku.

The election campaign in Kazakhstan kicked off on October 21 and lasted until November 19.

Today, voting is taking place at 10,101 polling stations throughout the country, and at 68 polling stations abroad. As of 1 July 2022, 11,827,277 citizens of Kazakhstan are included in the voting list.

Six candidates, including two women and four men, are registered for president.

---

