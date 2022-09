23 September 2022 21:19 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.5 briefly struck the southern part of Japan's Ibaraki prefecture on Friday, authorities said, shaking buildings in Tokyo, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Ibaraki is in the Kanto region of Japan's main island of Honshu that includes the greater Tokyo area. There were no immediate reports of injury or damage.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz