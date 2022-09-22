Several police, security personnel injured during protests in Iran's Mazandaran Province

22 September 2022 21:15 (UTC+04:00)

As many as 76 police officers and security officers were injured during protests in several cities of Iran’s Mazandaran Province (northern Iran), Deputy Governor of Mazandaran Province Rouhollah Solgi told IRNA, Trend reports.

Solgi pointed out that as a result of last night's actions, 41 state facilities and 11 private properties were seriously damaged, along 11 private and 13 state vehicles.

The protests in Iranian cities are ongoing, being prompted by death of a 22-year old Iranian woman Mahsa Amini, allegedly after being beaten by Iran's morality police while in custody for violating the strict hijab-wearing rules. Amini's death on September 16 triggered mass protests in Iran several days later.

Hijab was made mandatory for women in Iran shortly after the country’s 1979 revolution. Women who break the strict dress code risk being arrested by Iran’s morality police. Based on the dress code, women are required to fully cover their hair in public and wear long, loose-fitting clothes.

