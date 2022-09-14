ADB to assist Kyrgyzstan in improving healthcare system

14 September 2022 22:15 (UTC+04:00)

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a $30 million project to improve the healthcare system in Kyrgyzstan, Trend reports with reference to the ADB.

As part of the Strengthening Regional Health Security project, six public health laboratories and 11 clinical diagnostic laboratories in Chuy and Osh regions will be modernized and equipped in accordance with modern quality and safety standards.

"The project will strengthen the capacity of four leading laboratories in Bishkek and Osh, turning them into the country's leading national and subnational reference laboratories. Training of laboratory workers will also be carried out," the ADB said.

In addition, ADB will help strengthen the capacity of the emergency services of six hospitals and improve their links with reference laboratories in border areas and high-traffic areas in Chuy and Osh regions.

Meanwhile, since 1994 ADB has allocated more than $1.3 billion for the implementation of development projects in Kyrgyzstan.

