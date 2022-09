9 September 2022 23:14 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The UN General Assembly on Thursday approved Austria’s Volker Turk as the next UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Trend reports citing TASS.

The decision was passed without a vote.

Turk’s candidacy was earlier nominated by UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres to replace Michelle Bachelet of Chile.

