Iran, Russia call for producing cars on shared platforms

Secretary of the Iranian Auto Parts Manufacturers Association (IAPMA) Arash Mohebinejad said on Sunday that Iran, Russia called for producing cars on a shared platform at the MIMS Automobility Moscow 2022, Trend reports citing IRNA.

The MIMS Automobility Moscow 2022 was held on August 22-25 at Moscow Expo Center and 600 companies from 18 countries attended the expo.

In a press conference on the sidelines of the 4th day of the MIMS Automobility Moscow 2022 Exhibition, Mohebinejad said that Iran and Russia called for producing cars on a shared platform.

He noted that the development of exports of automobiles and parts of automobiles from Iran, imports of required parts, the joint production of automobiles and their parts in Russia and Iran, exchange of technology and technical knowledge were the four main objectives of attending the exhibition.

The first rial-ruble transaction during the exhibition, as well as the signing of 12 memorandums of cooperation worth more than 700 million euros per year, were among the other achievements of the exhibition, he further noted.

Earlier, Iran’s Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali predicted that Iranian companies’ presence at the exhibition will have a positive effect on the country’s car and car parts exports and trigger cooperation between Iranian and Russian companies for joint production.

Iran’s pavilion is the biggest in the expo, Jalali said, adding that it spans over 900 square meters of the 1,700-square-meter exhibition space.

