New areas of Uzbek-Korean cooperation discussed at ISMI

A meeting was held at the Institute for Strategic and Regional Studies under the President of Uzbekistan (ISMI) with a delegation from the Republic of Korea led by Executive Director of the Secretariat of the Republic of Korea-Central Asia Cooperation Forum, Vice President of the Korea Economic Cooperation Fund Lee Jong Guk, Trend reports citing UZDAILY.

The delegation included heads and specialists of leading analytical centers, representatives of research and educational institutions in Korea.

During the negotiations, the main results of the meeting held on 23 August in Tashkent of the expert forum "Uzbekistan - Korea: a look into the future", organized by the ISMI together with the Secretariat of the Cooperation Forum "Republic of Korea - Central Asia" were discussed.

A thorough exchange of views was held on promising areas for further deepening bilateral cooperation.

The participants of the meeting highly appreciated the current state of Uzbek-Korean relations, brought in 2019 to the level of a special strategic partnership.

It was emphasized that regular contacts at the highest level and well-established mechanisms of interstate dialogue play a key role in the consistent promotion of bilateral cooperation.

As a result of the meeting, agreements were reached on the continuation of joint work to further strengthen the Uzbek-Korean multifaceted cooperation through scientific and practical events.

In particular, possible bilateral and regional projects in the 5+1 format, mutual internships for Uzbek and Korean researchers, as well as joint research on the most pressing issues of mutual interest were discussed.

