Direct flights Tashkent-Warsaw may be launched this winter

20 August 2022 15:39 (UTC+04:00)

Uzbekistan proposed opening a storage hub in Poland for exporting goods to the EU, Trend reports citing Kun.

The Ministry of Transport held talks on expanding cooperation in the transport sector between Uzbekistan and Poland, Spot reports.

The delegation headed by Minister Ilkhom Makhkamov stayed in Poland for two days. During this time, he met with representatives of the government, the national airline LOT, railways and trucking companies.

Thus, in negotiations with the Polish Ministry of Infrastructure and the Association of International Carriers, there was an increase in imports from Uzbekistan to Poland after obtaining the GSP+ status. In 2021, it amounted to $90 million, ranking first among the EU countries.

This year, Uzbek exports to Poland are expected to grow to $120 million, and total trade turnover - $350 million. Against the backdrop of “events in neighboring countries”, Poland has become a gateway to Europe for products.

The meeting ended with an agreement to provide Uzbekistan with 1,000 additional permits for cargo transportation by the end of the year. If necessary, their number can be increased.

Representatives of Poland approved the proposal to create a cumulative hub for export goods. It will collect building materials brought from Uzbekistan, metal, textile products and other products with the possibility of delivery within the EU.

Makhkamov was also received by the head of the LOT, Michal Fiyol. The possible launch of direct passenger and cargo flights Tashkent-Warsaw was discussed with him, starting from the winter season of 2022-2023.

In addition, the delegation met with the Deputy Head of the Polish Railways, Krzysztof Golubievsky. The negotiations touched upon the deepening of cooperation in the field of transport with Uzbekistan Railways.

