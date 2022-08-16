Azernews.Az

16 August 2022 21:13 (UTC+04:00)
Iranian currency rates for August 16

By Trend

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on August 16, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 12 currencies have grown and 23 have decreased in price, compared to August 15.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 42,772 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on August 16

Iranian rial on August 15

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

50,756

50,955

1 Swiss franc

CHF

44,440

44,614

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,075

4,117

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,338

4,389

1 Danish krone

DKK

5,752

5,794

1 Indian rupee

INR

529

528

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,932

136,765

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

19,637

19,509

100 Japanese yens

JPY

31,546

31,466

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,360

5,360

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,088

109,092

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

32,585

32,879

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

26,798

27,111

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,560

2,589

1 Turkish lira

TRY

2,339

2,342

1 Russian ruble

RUB

684

689

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,879

2,878

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

29,584

29,913

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,703

111,703

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

30,506

30,626

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

44,215

44,173

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,167

1,163

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

33,008

32,943

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,644

8,677

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,202

6,229

100 Thai baths

THB

118,441

118,693

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,420

9,450

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

32,065

32,258

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,239

1 euro

EUR

42,772

43,078

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

8,816

8,808

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,030

15,527

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,848

2,861

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

468

468

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,666

16,634

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,707

24,706

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

75,206

75,448

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

4,108

4,117

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

11,988

11,971

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 292,530 rials, and the price of $1 is 287,250 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 270,320 rials, and the price of $1 is 265,441 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 299,000-302,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 308,000-311,000 rials.

