Iranian currency rates for August 16

16 August 2022 21:13 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on August 16, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 12 currencies have grown and 23 have decreased in price, compared to August 15.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 42,772 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on August 16 Iranian rial on August 15 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 50,756 50,955 1 Swiss franc CHF 44,440 44,614 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,075 4,117 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,338 4,389 1 Danish krone DKK 5,752 5,794 1 Indian rupee INR 529 528 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,932 136,765 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 19,637 19,509 100 Japanese yens JPY 31,546 31,466 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,360 5,360 1 Omani rial OMR 109,088 109,092 1 Canadian dollar CAD 32,585 32,879 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 26,798 27,111 1 South African rand ZAR 2,560 2,589 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,339 2,342 1 Russian ruble RUB 684 689 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,879 2,878 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 29,584 29,913 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,703 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,506 30,626 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 44,215 44,173 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,167 1,163 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 33,008 32,943 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,644 8,677 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,202 6,229 100 Thai baths THB 118,441 118,693 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,420 9,450 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 32,065 32,258 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 42,772 43,078 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 8,816 8,808 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,030 15,527 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,848 2,861 1 Afghan afghani AFN 468 468 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,666 16,634 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,707 24,706 100 Philippine pesos PHP 75,206 75,448 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,108 4,117 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,988 11,971

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 292,530 rials, and the price of $1 is 287,250 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 270,320 rials, and the price of $1 is 265,441 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 299,000-302,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 308,000-311,000 rials.

