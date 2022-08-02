Turkmenistan and ADB discuss development of new partnership strategy

2 August 2022 22:54 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

urkmen Minister of Finance and Economy Mukhammetgeldi Serdarov held a meeting with the new Country Director of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) in Turkmenistan Artur Andrysiak, Trend reports citing Orient news.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the development of a new partnership strategy between Turkmenistan and ADB, as well as the development of bilateral cooperation in the financial and banking sector, in the field of improving the investment climate and supporting the private sector.

The Minister noted that there is potential for increasing cooperation in the field of improving legislation and professional development in connection with the work carried out by Turkmenistan for accession to the World Trade Organization (WTO).

At the same time, Andrysiak stressed that the structure he represents shows great interest in the projects being implemented in Turkmenistan and is ready to provide technical assistance in diversifying the national economy, macroeconomic management and structural transformations.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz