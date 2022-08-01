Iranian currency rates for August 1

1 August 2022 20:17 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on August 1, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 9 currencies have grown and 13 have decreased in price, compared to July 31.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 42,940 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on August 1 Iranian rial on July 31 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 51,146 51,155 1 Swiss franc CHF 44,142 44,091 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,175 4,156 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,348 4,346 1 Danish krone DKK 5,770 5,768 1 Indian rupee INR 530 530 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,539 136,562 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 17,493 17,493 100 Japanese yens JPY 31,501 31,522 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,351 5,351 1 Omani rial OMR 109,232 109,233 1 Canadian dollar CAD 32,816 32,811 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 26,192 26,384 1 South African rand ZAR 2,526 2,532 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,345 2,345 1 Russian ruble RUB 675 675 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,878 2,878 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 29,371 29,355 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,701 111,702 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,421 30,423 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 44,293 44,309 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,172 1,172 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 23 23 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 33,070 33,073 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,646 8,649 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,228 6,228 100 Thai baths THB 115,660 115,664 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,438 9,438 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 32,220 32,220 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,238 1 euro EUR 42,940 42,946 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 8,807 8,806 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,219 15,219 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,810 2,810 1 Afghan afghani AFN 469 468 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,634 16,634 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,706 24,706 100 Philippine pesos PHP 75,857 75,857 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,123 4,123 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,007 12,007

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 293,520 rials, and the price of $1 is 287,092 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 272,090 rials, and the price of $1 is 266,131 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 314,000-317,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 321,000-324,000 rials.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz