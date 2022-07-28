Price indexes of industrial, trade sectors rise on Uzbek stock exchange

28 July 2022 21:46 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Uzbekistan's financial sector index at the Uzbek Republican Stock Exchange reached 946.78 points on July 25, decreasing by 1.35 points from July 22, Trend reports via the Exchange.

The figure for the industrial sector has risen, settling at 3,574.1 points – an increase of 6.56 points compared to the July 22 figure (3,567.54 points).

The figure for the construction sector reached 3,764.27 points on July 25 from 3,872.38 points on July 22.

The trade sector index reached 12,650.7 points on July 25, increasing by 31.9 points compared to the July 22 figure (12,618.80 points).

Uzbekistan's "Toshkent" republican stock exchange was formed in 1994 to help further expand economic reforms in the country and protect private property and business development.

