Uzbek president proposes not to amend Constitution regarding sovereignty of Karakalpakstan

3 July 2022 21:58 (UTC+04:00)

On July 2, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev arrived in Nukus, press secretary Sherzod Asadov said, Trend reports citing Kun.uz.

The head of state held a meeting with deputies of Jokargy Kenes, representatives of the older generation and activists of Karakalpakstan.

Taking into account the fact that the process of discussing amendments and additions to the Constitution is still ongoing, and also on the basis of studying the opinions expressed by the residents of Karakalpakstan, the President outlined the need to preserve the current versions of Articles 70, 71, 72, 74, 75 of the Constitution of the Republic of Uzbekistan without changes.

On June 1, some citizens unscheduled marches around Nukus, after which they gathered on the territory of the central dekhkan market and organized an illegal demonstration.

