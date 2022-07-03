5 dead, 44 injured after earthquake hits southern Iran

3 July 2022 13:20 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Five people were killed, another 44 were injured after a 6.1-magnitude earthquake jolted southern Iran, spokesman for Iran's emergency medical organization Mojtaba Khaledi said, Trend reports.

According to him, 22 victims were taken to hospitals, and another 22 received medical assistance on the spot.

A 6.1-magnitude earthquake has shaken southern Iran. The epicenter of the quake was located 101 kilometers southwest of the Bandar Abbas city. The seismic center was located at a depth of 10 kilometers.

The first shock was followed by aftershocks, the most powerful of them - magnitude 6.3.

