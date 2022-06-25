India dispatches 27 tonnes of emergency relief to earthquake ravaged Afghanistan

25 June 2022 18:20 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

India has dispatched 27 tonnes of emergency relief assistance in two flights for the people of Afghanistan in the wake of the tragic earthquake. The relief assistance consists of essential items including family ridge tents, sleeping bags, blankets and sleeping mats, Trend reports citing Newsonair.

The relief consignment will be handed over to the United Nations Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs and Afghan Red Crescent Society in Kabul. The External Affairs Ministry said, as always, India stands in solidarity with the people of Afghanistan with whom it shares centuries old ties and remains firmly committed to provide immediate relief assistance for the Afghan people.

---

