U.S. welcomes Turkiye's help on Ukraine grain exports

The United States welcomes Turkiye's involvement in brokering an agreement to get grain out of Ukraine, John Kirby, the national security spokesman, said Thursday, Trend reports citing Reuters.

The United States is working with allies and partners to get some grain out of Ukraine, Kirby said.

"We certainly welcome Turkiye's involvement in trying to broker some kind of arrangement to allow shipping of grain," he said, noting there was a blockade in the Black Sea.

