Ukraine joins IEA as Association country

The Governing Board of the International Energy Agency has agreed that Ukraine will join the IEA Family as an Association country, Trend reports with reference to the IEA.

Reportedly, the Governing Board also agreed to develop an action plan with Ukraine to address its energy security, energy transition and reconstruction efforts.

Ukraine’s Minister of Energy, German Galushchenko, who joined representatives of IEA member countries for the Paris Governing Board meeting via video conference from Kyiv, requested Ukraine’s entry into the IEA and described his country’s security and energy challenges.

The IEA’s Member Countries unanimously supported Ukraine joining the IEA family, which will strengthen the current ties with the IEA, bolster energy security and help Ukraine on its path to reconstruction.

In the last 15 years, the IEA has conducted four in-depth policy reviews and organized policy events and energy data capacity building in Kyiv and Odesa. The Agency has worked closely with Ukraine through the European Commission’s EU4Energy program. The IEA also recently completed a roadmap looking at how Ukraine can harness energy demand restraint, a topic that had been a priority for the government.

