Fire exchange on border area, Tajikistan used grenade launchers and mortars

There was an exchange of fire on Tuesday between the border guards of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan at the Kyrgyz-Tajik section of the state border, the press service of the Border Service of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) of Kyrgyzstan said, Trend reports citing Kabar.

Shots were fired at around 6:50-7:00 a.m. in the area of Bulak-Bashy, Batken Oblast from the direction of the Keh border checkpoint of the Tajik State Committee for National Security towards Bulak-Bashyborder checkpoint of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan. In response, the Kyrgyz side also fired in the direction of the Tajik post.

"Border guards of the two sides immediately took up combat positions. Border representative of Kyrgyzstan for Batken Oblast and border representative of Tajikistan’s Sughd Region held telephone conversations. Heads of the border detachments of the sides went to the site of the incident," the report said.

However, at 7:50 a.m. Tajikistan again began an exchange of fire with rocket-propelled grenades and mortars. At 8:10 a.m., the exchange of fire ceased.

