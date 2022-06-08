Armenia jails 10 protesters over riots outside premier's office in central Yerevan

8 June 2022 11:13 (UTC+04:00)

Ten of the detained 15 Armenian protesters over the riots outside the office of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan were jailed, the press service of the Investigative Committee reports.

"The necessary measures are being taken to identify the organizers of the riots and other persons involved. During the preliminary investigation of the criminal case, decisions were made to involve 15 people as defendants. In relation to 10 persons, a measure of restraint in the form of detention has been chosen," the press service adds.

