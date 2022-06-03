Georgian FM talks country's sectoral rapprochement with EU

3 June 2022 21:15 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Georgian Foreign Minister Ilia Darchiashvili met with Johannes Hahn, the European Commissioner for Budget and Administration and Janusz Wojciechowski, the Commissioner for Agriculture, in Brussels.

The meeting positively assessed EU-Georgia cooperation and focused on the importance of Georgia’s application for EU membership and ongoing or implemented reforms within the Association Agreement, the Foreign Ministry said.

The sides also discussed Georgia’s sectoral rapprochement with the EU and the next steps. They touched upon prospects to increase Georgian exports to the EU, stressing the need to fully realize the potential of the Deep and Comprehensive Free Trade Agreement.

