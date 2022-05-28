7 killed in traffic accident in NE Egypt

28 May 2022 22:49 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Seven people were killed on Friday after a minibus and a private car collided on the Ismailia-Suez desert road in northeastern Egypt, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The collision resulted in the explosion of an oxygen cylinder inside the private car and a gas cylinder in the minibus.

The bodies of the seven people were burned as they were trapped in the vehicles. The bodies were taken to local hospitals in ambulances, while a team of prosecutors had inspected the scene of the accident.

According to initial reports, the accident took place when the private car's driver tried to turn to the other side of the road.

Road accidents are common in Egypt because of poorly maintained road infrastructure and loosely applied traffic regulations.

Over the past few years, Egypt has been upgrading its road network, building new roads and bridges, and repairing old ones to reduce traffic accidents.

