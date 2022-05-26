First Eurasian Economic Forum kicks off in Bishkek

26 May 2022 22:54 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The opening of the First Eurasian Economic Forum was held in Bishkek with the participation of Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Zhaparov and Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission Mikhail Myasnikovich, Trend reports citing Kabar.

The chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, in his welcoming speech, pointed out that the Eurasian Economic Union is able to be transformed into a major subject of the world economy and help to eliminate those distortions and imbalances that have developed over the past decades in world economic relations.

“Back in 2021, I spoke about the transition of the national currency in mutual payments. The past events have critically exposed the unique opportunities for the transition to the economy of the 6th Kondratiev cycle, where nano-biotechnologies and new energy, new information technologies and, of course, human resources will be at the forefront.

There is a civilizational shift from West to East. The economic center of gravity is shifting to the Asian continent. If the window to Europe closes, then the window to Asia opens! We are witnessing unprecedented changes, where our Union must take its dominant position,” he said.

The main topic of the forum is “Eurasian economic integration in the era of global changes. New opportunities for investment activity”. In an era of change and global upheaval, Eurasian integration creates a successful foundation for economic growth and development.

