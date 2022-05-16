By Trend

The volume of fuel oil production in Kazakhstan amounted to 265,600 tons in February 2022, which is 2.1 percent less than in February 2021 and 9.7 percent less than in January 2022, Trend reports citing the Kazakhstan Statistics Committee.

The volume of production amounted to 558,500 tons from January through February 2022, which is also 2.6 percent more than in the same period last year.

Some 159,440 tons of this volume were exported, which means an increase of 23.3 percent compared to February 2021 and 37.1 percent more than January 2022.

According to the results of two months, exports amounted to 275,730 tons, which is 19.7 percent more than last year.

A total of 106,159 tons were sold on the local market, which is 25.3 percent less than in February 2021 and 39.9 percent less than in January 2022.

Sales in the local market amounted to 282,769 tons from January through February 2022, which is 9.9 percent less than in the first two months of 2021.

