By Trend

Afghanistan on Saturday announced a 231.4-billion-afghani (2.6 billion U.S. dollar) national budget for the 1401 fiscal year on the Persian calendar beginning March 21, 2022, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Of the total sum, 203.5 billion afghanis will be allocated for the ordinary budget, and 27.9 billion afghanis for the development budget, Acting Deputy Prime Minister of the Afghan caretaker government Mawlawi Abdul Salam Hanafi told reporters.

The budget was announced following the final review of the cabinet and approval of the Taliban's supreme leader Mullah Haibatullah Akhundzada, according to Hanafi.

"This year's budget, whether in the field of education, government staff salaries, defense, or any other parts, will be funded by national revenue sources without any foreign contributions," he said.

He noted that although there is a shortfall of 44 billion afghanis, the government will reach its goals with effective financial planning. (1 U.S. dollar equals 88 afghanis).

---