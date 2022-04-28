By News Center

Turkish defence corporation ASELSAN's three-month turnover increased by 38 percent compared to the same period of the previous year and reached 4.4 billion liras ($297 million), Yeni Shafak daily has reported.

“We have not forgotten our commitment to our country while putting our sophisticated technology to the service of the world. Another quarter has passed, and we have continued to contribute to our economy. Our company's balance orders were $8.3 billion as of the end of the first quarter of 2022,” ASELSAN Board Chairman and General Manager Prof. Dr. Haluk Gorgun stressed regarding the company’s first-quarter financial results.

Gorgun pointed out that in the next 20 years, human life will undergo a transformation comparable to that which occurred in the previous 20-25 years with the information revolution.

“ASELSAN maintains its civil engineering efforts on the route that our country and engineers charted with the aim of freedom. After Gaziantep, our ARIN X-Ray Baggage Control Devices, created with national resources, were sent to Tokat Airport, where they will be utilized under the supervision of the General Directorate of State Airports Administration. We continue to expand and develop our initiatives, and we will continue to do so,” Gorgun stressed.

Under the Supplier Financing System agreement inked with Anadolubank, he added that the firm understands the necessity of striving to meet the financial needs of its suppliers.

The firm raised the number of banks it works with to 15, according to the chairman, and made payments to suppliers totaling roughly 5.3 billion liras ($358 million) in the first quarter.

Gorgun noted that they successfully nationalized 47 items in the three months listed, bringing the total number of nationalized products in the past three years to over 554, guaranteeing that about $243 million remained in the country.

Reminding that their participation in the Economy and Climate Change Summit and Fair (EKO IKLIM), Gorgun said: "We manage the climate change risk, which may adversely affect not only ASELSAN, but also our entire value chain, with our high technology, human value and strong knowledge."

He emphasized that they are the only company in the defense industry in Turkey to receive the International Safety Awards.

"We will continue to move forward with the same determination to work in 2022 and to transfer this to our financial results. I would like to thank all our stakeholders, especially our President and Presidency of Defence Industries," Gorgun stressed.

Founded by the Turkish Army Foundation in 1975, ASELSAN is a Turkish defense corporation headquartered in Ankara, Turkey. The company is mainly involved in the research, development and manufacture of advanced military products for air, land and maritime forces. ASELSAN has been ranked by the Defence News magazine as the 48th largest defence company in terms of revenues.

---