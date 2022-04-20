By Trend

President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov signed a law on joining the Framework Agreement on Simplification of Procedures for Cross-border Paperless Trade in the Asia-Pacific region, Trend reports citing Arzuw News.

The main purpose of this UN Framework Agreement is to promote the development of cross-border trade in the region as a whole and to simplify paperless (digital) trade in particular.

Furthermore, this agreement concerns digital trade and promotes the development of innovative measures to simplify trade and e-commerce.

Employees of the Customs Service of Turkmenistan have completely switched to electronic customs declaration. This became possible as a result of the integrated system ASYCUDA WORLD (Automated system for customs data), developed by (UNCTAD) and simplifying the verification of documents at customs.

The program was implemented within the framework of the agreement on technical cooperation between the State Customs Service of Turkmenistan and the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), as well as with the active assistance of UNDP in Turkmenistan.

