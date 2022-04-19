19 April 2022 23:16 (UTC+04:00)
By Trend
Deputy coordinator of the January riots arrested in Almaty, Trend reports citing Kazakh media.
A resident of the Kazakh Zhambyl region arrived in Almaty and on January 4 created a Telegram channel, which was quickly signed up by several thousand participants.
In this Telegram channel, subscribers received instructions on how to:
▪ create barricades
▪ make Molotov cocktails weapons
▪ Resist law enforcement officers
▪ capture buildings
Information was sent through this channel about the movement of the rioters and the correction of their attacks on state facilities in the Zhambyl region on January 5 and 6.
