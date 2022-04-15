By Trend

Islamic Republic of Iran and Iraq emphasized the significance of waiving visa for traveling via land at shared borders for citizens of both countires, Trend reports citing Mehr.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian held a joint press conference with visiting Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein in Tehran on Wednesday evening.

Prior to the press conference, the two foreign ministers discussed bilateral ties and latest developments in the region in a meeting

The significance of waiving visas between the two countries via land was of the subjects discussed between Iranian and Iraqi delegations, Amir-Abdollahian said, adding that it is hoped that nationals of the two countries of Iran and Iraq would expand their cooperation in very near future as the COVID-19-related restrictions ease on both sides.

The tourism industry between the two countries of Iran and Iraq can play a very important role in further development of relations, the Iranian diplomat added.

The volume of trade transactions between Iran and Iraq increased dramatically over the past seven months since the 13th government under President Raeisi assumed power, he stressed.

Iran’s top diplomat seized this opportunity to express his thanks to Iraqi prime minister and foreign minister for their constructive role in resumption of Iran and Saudi Arabia talks.

It is hoped that the region will witness more stability, security, progress and prosperity, he added.

The two foreign ministers emphasized the developments in Yemen, independence and establishment of a temporary ceasefire in the country.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz