The Ministry of Energy of Kyrgyzstan has signed an investment agreement with a Chinese state company to build a 500-megawatt hydropower plant, Minister Doskul Bekmurzaev said during a press conference, Trend reports citing Kabar.

He noted that the facility will be located in Issyk-Kul Oblast.

"Tariffs have already been negotiated with the company. The land issues are being solved now. The Ministry of Energy is doing its best to support investors in the energy sector," the minister added.

