Geopolitical uncertainty is putting serious pressure on Kazakhstan's economy, Kazakhstan President Kassym Jomart Tokayev said, Trend reports citing the President's Press Office.

Kazakh President held a working meeting on the most pressing issues of the financial and economic agenda.

“The situation is changing very quickly and it is important to calculate all steps in detail in such conditions, to clearly and quickly assess all risks and opportunities. Decisions must be balanced and made without delay and bureaucratic delays,” the president added.

