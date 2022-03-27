By Trend

The international community must continue to put pressure on Russia, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavushoglu said at the international conference "Doha Forum" in the capital of Qatar, Trend reports citing Turkish media.

"As an international community, we must continue to put pressure on Russia. This attack on Ukraine's sovereignty is unacceptable," Cavushoglu said.

The Turkish Foreign Minister also stated the need to find a safe way out of this situation.

"If we succeed and find a solution, then there will be a ceasefire, but before that, humanitarian needs must be met, humanitarian corridors must open. Our job is to help both parties resolve this issue safely," the minister noted.

