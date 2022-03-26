By Trend

More than 1,300 Russian servicemen have been killed in the special military operation in Ukraine, First Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Sergey Rudskoy said on Friday, Trend reports citing TASS.

"Unfortunately, there have been casualties among our comrades-in-arms in the special military operation. As of today, 1,351 servicemen have been killed and 3,825 others have been wounded," Rudskoy said.

According to the colonel general, the Russian government will provide support to their families.

