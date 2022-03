By Trend

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan received British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on the sidelines of an extraordinary summit of heads of state and government of NATO member states in Brussels, Trend reports citing Turkish media.

The meeting was attended by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavushoglu, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar and other officials.

The meeting was held behind closed doors for the press.

