US President Joe Biden, in a phone conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping, said that he was in favor of a diplomatic settlement of the situation in Ukraine, said in a statement released by the White House press service, Trend reports citing TASS.

"The President stressed his support for a diplomatic solution to the crisis," noted in the text.

The White House said that Biden did not contact Xi Jinping with inquiries about the situation around Ukraine. "The president didn't really make specific requests to China. He was setting out his assessment of the situation," she said. "We think China will make its own decisions."

