By Trend

Kazakhstan’s Qazaq Air company, which previously canceled flights to Russia, announced their resumption, Trend reports citing Interfax.

"Qazaq Air company informs that all scheduled flights to Russia will be restored from March 13, 2022 and available for booking tickets," said in a statement from the carrier.

The company apologizes for the temporary inconvenience associated with the cancellation of the flight on March 12, 2022.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz