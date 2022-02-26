By Trend

The White House asked Congress on Friday to approve $6.4 billion in aid to address the humanitarian and security crisis in Ukraine, Biden administration and congressional aides said, Trend reports citing Reuters.

"In a recent conversation with lawmakers, the administration identified the need for additional U.S. humanitarian, security, and economic assistance to Ukraine and Central European partners," an official from the White House Office of Management and Budget said.

The request included $2.9 billion in security and humanitarian assistance and $3.5 billion for the Department of Defense.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz