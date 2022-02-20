By Trend

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian met and conferred with the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell on the sidelines of the 58th Munich Security Conference on Saturday evening, Trend reports citing IRNA.

The meeting was among Amirabdollahian’s several meetings with many foreign countries’ officials on the sidelines of the conference so far and on Saturday morning, afternoon and night.

The foreign minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran also delivered a speech at the conference on Saturday morning.

Elsewhere in Vienna, the Iranian negotiating delegation had a meeting with the Russian delegation, and before that the Iranian top negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani had a meeting with the EU coordinator Enrique Mora.

The Vienna nuclear negotiations have reached a point where political decisions of the United States are needed, and if Iran will see frankness in the behavior of Washington and the EU, achieving a good agreement will not be far from access.

The eighth round of nuclear talks which began in Vienna on December 27, 2021 is one of the lengthiest rounds of such talks and the participants are now busy drafting the final text and making decisions on some few remaining disputed details.

